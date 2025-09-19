Cow Green subway closed: Work begins to fill in Halifax town centre walkway and replace with new crossing

The subway at Cow Green has now permanently closed to allow for work to begin on the new crossing.

The Lister Court and Crown Street subway is being replaced by a new crossing in an effort to make journeys safer.

Construction company Galliford Try have started work to fill in the subway, which is part of the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project.

Cow Green subway.

Work will include filling in the subway entrances, installing new drainage connections and removing railings.

A temporary crossing will be installed at Cow Green while work is underway.

Work has been taking place across Halifax for the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project over the past 12 months.

Road closures, lane closures and temporary traffic lights have been in place along the route since last year from Fountain Street to Orange Street roundabout and around Halifax bus station.

On Broad Street, a new crossing close to the junction with Orange Street is being added.