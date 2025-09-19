Cow Green subway closed: Work begins to fill in Halifax town centre walkway and replace with new crossing

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
The subway at Cow Green has now permanently closed to allow for work to begin on the new crossing.

The Lister Court and Crown Street subway is being replaced by a new crossing in an effort to make journeys safer.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Read more: 17 of the best places for a pub lunch in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todm...

Construction company Galliford Try have started work to fill in the subway, which is part of the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cow Green subway.placeholder image
Cow Green subway.

Work will include filling in the subway entrances, installing new drainage connections and removing railings.

A temporary crossing will be installed at Cow Green while work is underway.

Work has been taking place across Halifax for the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project over the past 12 months.

Road closures, lane closures and temporary traffic lights have been in place along the route since last year from Fountain Street to Orange Street roundabout and around Halifax bus station.

On Broad Street, a new crossing close to the junction with Orange Street is being added.

Related topics:HalifaxWork
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice