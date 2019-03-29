Crash causing vehicle to shed its load closes two lanes of M62 at Ainley Top

Motorists are being warned about long delays on the M62 after a crash at Ainley Top.

There are long delays on the M62 westbound this afternoon, due to a traffic collision and shed load closing two lanes on the approach to Junction 24.

Highways England has warned motorists that at least an additional 30 minutes will be added to the travel time through this section.

Fire crews are on the scene along with West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit and Highways England officers.

