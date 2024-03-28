Crash in Copley: Calderdale village road blocked and man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash
A Calderdale village road was blocked earlier this evening after a crash.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Wakefield Road in Copley at 5.59pm to an accident involving three vehicles.
One man was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road is now understood to be open.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.
Information can also be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.