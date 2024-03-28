Crash in Copley: Calderdale village road blocked and man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash

A Calderdale village road was blocked earlier this evening after a crash.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2024, 19:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Wakefield Road in Copley at 5.59pm to an accident involving three vehicles.

One man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road is now understood to be open.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Related topics:CalderdalePoliceWest Yorkshire Police