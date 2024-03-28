Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Wakefield Road in Copley at 5.59pm to an accident involving three vehicles.

One man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road is now understood to be open.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.