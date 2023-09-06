News you can trust since 1853
Crash in Elland: One taken to hospital after three-car crash in part of Calderdale this afternoon

Police were called a three-car crash in Elland this afternoon.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
The accident on Dewsbury Road was reported at 2.13pm today (Wednesday).

Police say one person – a passenger – has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Anyone who has information or concerns about a crime in their area should call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

