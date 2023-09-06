Crash in Elland: One taken to hospital after three-car crash in part of Calderdale this afternoon
Police were called a three-car crash in Elland this afternoon.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
The accident on Dewsbury Road was reported at 2.13pm today (Wednesday).
Police say one person – a passenger – has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
