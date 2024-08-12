Crash in Ovenden: Two seriously hurt and drink drive arrest after crash in Halifax
Two men were seriously injured in a crash in part of Halifax yesterday (Sunday).
The accident happened on Furness Grove in Ovenden shortly before 2.53pm and involved an Audi A6 and a Yamaha motorbike.
Two men who had been on the motorbike were taken to hospital.
Police have described their injuries as “serious but not life-threatening”.
The 23-year-old man who was driving the Audi was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Police say he was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.