Crash in Queensbury: Man dead and another in hospital after three-car crash near Halifax this morning
Police were alerted to the accident on Highgate Road in Queensbury at 9.57am today (Friday).
A Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Tiguan had hit a parked vehicle.
The driver of the Volkswagen – a 79-yea-old man – was taken to hospital where he was sadly confirmed dead.
The driver of the Honda Jazz – an 80-year-old man – is in hospital in a serious condition.
Police say their early investigations indicate the driver of the Volkswagen suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
Enquiries are ongoing by the roads policing unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles before it happened is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 523 of August 11.