News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Crash in Queensbury: Man dead and another in hospital after three-car crash near Halifax this morning

A man has died after a three-car crash near Halifax this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read

Police were alerted to the accident on Highgate Road in Queensbury at 9.57am today (Friday).

A Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Tiguan had hit a parked vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Volkswagen – a 79-yea-old man – was taken to hospital where he was sadly confirmed dead.

The crash happened this morningThe crash happened this morning
The crash happened this morning
Most Popular

The driver of the Honda Jazz – an 80-year-old man – is in hospital in a serious condition.

Police say their early investigations indicate the driver of the Volkswagen suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

Enquiries are ongoing by the roads policing unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles before it happened is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 523 of August 11.

Related topics:HalifaxPoliceVolkswagenWest Yorkshire Police