Police were alerted to the accident on Highgate Road in Queensbury at 9.57am today (Friday).

A Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Tiguan had hit a parked vehicle.

The driver of the Volkswagen – a 79-yea-old man – was taken to hospital where he was sadly confirmed dead.

The crash happened this morning

The driver of the Honda Jazz – an 80-year-old man – is in hospital in a serious condition.

Police say their early investigations indicate the driver of the Volkswagen suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

Enquiries are ongoing by the roads policing unit.