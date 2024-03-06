Crash in Southowram yesterday: Motorbike rider rushed to hospital and Halifax road shut for more than three hours after crash
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a crash in Halifax yesterday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Law Lane in Southowram was shut for more than three hours after the accident involving a car and a motorbike.
Police were called at 2.57pm and said the motorbike rider was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.
The road was reopened at 6.26pm.
Anyone with information about what happened or who saw the crash should call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.