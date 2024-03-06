Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Law Lane in Southowram was shut for more than three hours after the accident involving a car and a motorbike.

Police were called at 2.57pm and said the motorbike rider was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The road was reopened at 6.26pm.

