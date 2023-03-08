Customers to see new and improved information screens along Calder Valley line and other Northern stations

They feature white LEDs which can be seen from a further distance and the higher colour contrast also makes them more accessible for passengers with some visual impairments.

Train information will be displayed in a clear, easy to read format and will be more informative when trains are delayed. Safety messages will also be shown, such as 'short platform' guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full colour screens will be installed at some of Northern’s larger stations, including Bolton, Bradford Interchange and Sunderland. In addition, 175 new speakers for public announcements will also be fitted at stations.

The new full colour screens being installed across Northern stations

The screens are in the process of being installed, with work already underway on the Calder Valley line. The first phase of the scheme will be complete by summer 2023.

Mark Powles, the commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We are investing £14 million over the next five years to bring better and clearer information to our customers. Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stations that have had new screens installed are: Adlington (Lancashire), Atherton, Bare Lane, Battersby, Bempton, Blackrod, Bolton, Brighouse, Bromley Cross, Castleton (Greater Manchester), Castleton Moor, Chinley, Church & Oswaldtwistle, Commondale, Daisy Hill, Danby, Darwen, Denby Dale, Earlestown, Edale, Egton, Entwistle, Farnworth, Glaisdale, Great Ayton, Grosmont, Gypsy Lane, Hag Fold, Halifax, Hapton, Hathersage, Hattersley, Hindley, Hope (Derbyshire), Ince, Irlam, James Cook University Hospital, Langho, Lealholm, Leyland, Littleborough, Longbeck, Marske, Marton, Micklefield, Millom, Mytholmroyd, Nunthorpe, Padgate, Prestbury, Ramsgreave & Wilpshire, Redcar Central, Redcar East, Riding Mill, Saltburn, Sleights, Smithy Bridge, Stocksfield, Swinton (Greater Manchester), Todmorden, Ulleskelf, Walkden, Westhoughton, Wetheral, Whalley, Wylam.

New screens are set to be installed at Adwick, Askam, Aspatria, Bamford, Bolton-on-Dearne, Bramley (West Yorkshire), Clitheroe, Conisbrough, Cross Gates (Yorks), East Garforth, Elsecar, Euxton Balshaw Lane, Flowery Field, Garforth, Grindleford, Hall I' th' Wood, Hartlepool, Hatfield & Stainforth, Hebden Bridge, Kirk Sandall, Lostock, Mexborough, Mills Hill, Moston, South Bank, Sunderland, Thorne South, Walsden, Whitby, Wombwell, Woodhouse.