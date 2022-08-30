Cut-price fares: Bus firm Transdev to offer cheaper tickets in West Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transport operator’s partnership with Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority means that from Sunday 4 September, all journeys on its buses within West Yorkshire will cost no more than £2 – with the any bus, any time Day Saver ticket also reduced to £4.50 from its current price of £5.50.

It’s hoped the new tickets will make it easier for people to travel for work and leisure by bus, with cheaper fares for local as well as longer-distance journeys in West Yorkshire.

As it prepares to launch the cheaper one-way and all-day travel deals, Transdev has reviewed its own fares as the new tickets will offer better value for money.

Transdev Team Pennine Calder Country bus. Picture: Studio 3000

Also from Sunday 4 September, the bus firm will offer a new £5 all-day KDAY ticket, which can be used on all The Keighley Bus Company routes in West and North Yorkshire – plus for the first time, on all Team Pennine buses in West Yorkshire and into Greater Manchester.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We know our buses play a vital role in supporting West Yorkshire’s economy, and the cost-of-living situation is concerning to everyone.

“It’s vital that our buses continue to offer excellent value for money compared with the ever-increasing cost of driving and parking, not least because choosing the bus helps to protect the environment as well as saving money.

“The new £2 one-way and £4.50 all day tickets will represent a significant price reduction for many of our customers. We hope that these lower fares will prove popular and will help many people to continue enjoying everything West Yorkshire’s town and city centres have to offer.”

Within West Yorkshire, Transdev day return fares currently priced at £4 or more will be withdrawn as it’ll be cheaper to buy two single tickets.

Meanwhile, a promotional £1 single fare for travel after 7pm, introduced in June 2021 to attract people back to bus travel during the pandemic, will come to an end having sold a million tickets across the North of England.