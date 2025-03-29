Dean Clough accident: Three seriously injured after crash in Halifax which shut road in both directions

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four people were taken to hospital after a crash in Halifax last night.

The accident involved two cars – a black VW Golf travelling away from Halifax towards Ovenden and a grey Seat Ibiza – and happened on Dean Clough near its junction with Corporation Street shortly before 6.45pm.

The driver of the Seat and two passengers from the Golf were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Golf was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The crash happened in Halifax last nightThe crash happened in Halifax last night
The crash happened in Halifax last night

The road was shut in both directions last night while emergency services dealt with the accident.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish how the crash happened, and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that might help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250175341.

Related topics:HalifaxSeatOvendenPolice
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice