Dean Clough accident: Three seriously injured after crash in Halifax which shut road in both directions
The accident involved two cars – a black VW Golf travelling away from Halifax towards Ovenden and a grey Seat Ibiza – and happened on Dean Clough near its junction with Corporation Street shortly before 6.45pm.
The driver of the Seat and two passengers from the Golf were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Golf was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.
The road was shut in both directions last night while emergency services dealt with the accident.
Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish how the crash happened, and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that might help.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250175341.