Delays and lane closure after 'police incident' on bridge above M62

There is heavy traffic on the M62 after a police incident which happened in the early hours of the morning

One lane of four closed and there is heavy traffic on the M62 Westbound from J26 M606 (Chain Bar) to J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) due to the incident, which took place on a bridge above the motorway just north of Hartshead Moor services. The initial incident happened at around 2am.

The entire road westbound was closed earlier, as well as the M606 southound, but all but one lane has now reopened.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further details