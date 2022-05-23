Delays expected for Calderdale motorists on these three roads this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

According to National Highways, these are three closures that will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M62, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for safety repairs.

• M606, from 9pm May 25 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, slip road closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.