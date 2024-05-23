Delays of 30 minutes on M62 westbound between junction 22 and 23 after collision
Drivers are experiencing delays on the M62 this afternoon (Thursday) following an earlier collision.
There is currently a 30 minute delay westbound between junction 22 and 23.
National Highways has shared: “Reduced speed limits are in place on the #M62 both ways between J22 (#Denshaw) and J23 (#Huddersfield).
“This follows an earlier collision which caused significant damage to the central reservation barrier.
“Repairs are taking place tonight.
“There's a 30 minute delay westbound.”
