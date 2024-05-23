Delays of 30 minutes on M62 westbound between junction 22 and 23 after collision

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:27 BST
M62.M62.
M62.
Drivers are experiencing delays on the M62 this afternoon (Thursday) following an earlier collision.

There is currently a 30 minute delay westbound between junction 22 and 23.

National Highways has shared: “Reduced speed limits are in place on the #M62 both ways between J22 (#Denshaw) and J23 (#Huddersfield).

“This follows an earlier collision which caused significant damage to the central reservation barrier.

“Repairs are taking place tonight.

“There's a 30 minute delay westbound.”

Related topics:M62National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.