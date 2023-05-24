News you can trust since 1853
Delays of up to 90 minutes on M62 after lorry crash

There are delays of 90 mins above normal travel time on the M62 eastbound within J28 Tingley after a collision between a lorry and a pickup truck.
By James Carney
Published 24th May 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:40 BST

Highways England Yorkshire said the entry slip road on the M62 east within J28 has been closed following a collision between a lorry and a pickup truck.

Traffic on the main carriageway was being released past the scene via the end of the entry slip road.

There was 10 miles congestion on approach.

Traffic on the main carriageway is being released past the scene via the end of the entry slip road.

A full statements from the organisation said: “There are long delays on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire within J28 (Tingley) due to a collision between a lorry and a pickup truck.

“Recovery are on scene and in the process of removing the vehicles. The J28 entry slip road is closed and traffic on the main carriageway is passing the scene via the end of the entry slip road.

“There are 10 miles of congestion on approach leading back towards J25 causing delays of 90 mins above normal travel time.

“Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.

"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”

Recovery work is taking place.

