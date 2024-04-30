Delays on A629: Vehicle fire causes delays for drivers on one of busiest routes in and out of Halifax
A vehicle blaze is causing delays for drivers coming in and out of Halifax this afternoon.
Police have warned drivers and bus passengers they face delays because of the fire on the A629 Elland bypass – one of the borough’s busiest roads.
They say there may be diversions in place.
The fire ins understood to have broken out at around 3pm.
We will update this story with more details when we have them.
Anyone with information or concerns about an accident in Calderdale can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
