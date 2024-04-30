Delays on A629: Vehicle fire causes delays for drivers on one of busiest routes in and out of Halifax

A vehicle blaze is causing delays for drivers coming in and out of Halifax this afternoon.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have warned drivers and bus passengers they face delays because of the fire on the A629 Elland bypass – one of the borough’s busiest roads.

They say there may be diversions in place.

The fire ins understood to have broken out at around 3pm.

The fire is causing delaysThe fire is causing delays
The fire is causing delays

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Anyone with information or concerns about an accident in Calderdale can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Related topics:PoliceHalifaxCalderdaleWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.