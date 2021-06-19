Delays to £30m Halifax train station plan - here is everything that is being proposed

In a report that went to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority it was revealed that the scheme was one of many likely to run beyond the completion deadline.

The Halifax Rail Station gateway project is now likely to be completed in July 2025.

Designs for new Halifax train station gateway

Calderdale Council is working with the WYCA to transform Halifax Rail Station, improving the customer’s travel experience and providing a boost to the local economy.

Halifax Rail Station is the sixth busiest in West Yorkshire. Before the pandemic, it served more than 1.9 million rail journeys each year.

The current station has limited facilities and poor accessibility, which will only get worse if passenger numbers grow as expected.

What is being planned?

The Halifax Railway Station project includes:

Upgrades to new station building - with additional facilities and retail units. It would be accessed from the underpass, ground level car park and first floor via the proposed town footbridge. This would require the demolition of the existing station building and access bridge.

Platform 1 and 2 reconfiguration - to create improved pedestrian space by reconfiguring the platform access and waiting area.

Improvements to town footbridge - for cycle/pedestrian use and connecting from the station building at first floor level to the Eastern Gateway (near Hughes Building) and Horton Street.

Car parking changes - part of the existing Eureka! car park (to the north) will be redesigned to provide drop-off facilities and taxi pick up for rail passengers. Spaces will be split between standard spaces, disabled users, parent and child, taxi drop-offs, pick-up bays, EV charging points, rail replacement bus area, and reserved Northern Rail employee spaces. Additional car parking space for Eureka! (to the south) will be created in a new area towards Water Lane

Viaduct underpass changes - reopening of the Navigation Road underpass beneath the station providing direct pedestrian/cycle access to current businesses and future development opportunities to the east of the railway.

Hebble trail extension (Water Lane to Berry Lane) – Hebble trail cycle route (National Cycle Network Route 69) forms a vital part of the Calderdale Cycle Network connecting south Halifax, Halifax Town Centre and north Halifax to the railway station. The redevelopment will create a more attractive environment for people arriving on foot and by bike, improving the passenger experience and encouraging use of public transport.

Hebble trail extension (to the town centre) - areas in the town centre will be linked via a step free east-west link beneath the station, improving access for residents, commuters, businesses, visitors, leisure and retail users travelling to and through Halifax.

Eureka! southern entrance changes- development of a new southern entrance to the Eureka! site via Discovery Road off South Parade. This will require modifications to the highway, a new entrance gateway feature and traffic regulation changes.