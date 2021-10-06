Demolition of Halifax mill sees change of focus on major road scheme

The Grade II listed 19th century former wool warehouse building which has been subject to some emergency demolition.

A key part of ongoing multi-million work on the A629 main route which links Halifax and Huddersfield will reshape and streamline routes around Halifax town centre, better linking public transport and also planning improvements for walkers and cyclists as well as improving journey times.

In the public question time part of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet meeting resident Michael Bradley asked whether the focus of works was changing from the west to east sides of Church Street.

And members considered the item again when agreeing to action CPO powers, but only if they are needed.

Deputy Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said four slivers of land were the subject of the orders and added that the council had a good record of not having to use CPO powers, preferring to reach agreements.

She said a main issue was the potential collapse of a building on Deal Street, which is off Church Street – a Grade II listed 19th century former wool warehouse building which has been subject to some emergency demolition.

Demolition opened up possibility of switching highway work to the other side of Church Street than initially proposed, said Coun Scullion.

This would be better as it meant not needing to take the land from space in front of some houses and businesses, she said.

“The new arrangement means we can move to the other side of the street,” she said.