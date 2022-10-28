News you can trust since 1853
“Do not travel” - Northern’s advice to customers ahead of latest round of strike action by RMT

More strikes by the RMT union in November have forced the train operator Northern to advise its customers across the North of England ‘Do Not Travel’ on three separate dates.

By Abigail Kellett
48 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 4:39pm

Action taking place on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November will bring all but a handful of services across the network to a halt.

Given the impact strikes have on operations, Northern is also advising customers to ‘check before you travel’ on Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10 November, when services will not be able to start until much later in the morning.

For more information, Northern's customers should visit: northernrailway.co.uk/strikes

Northern service at station

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT will cause to our customers.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that discussions between the industry and trade unions will lead to a resolution soon so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”

