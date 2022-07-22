Double yellow lines approved for beauty spot on Calderdale/Bradford boundary

The measures are being introduced on a stretch of Station Road, Wyke, which is near the entrance to Judy Woods.

There are already double white lines in place on a sharp bend between the village and the entrance to the woods..

These lines mean no overtaking is allowed, and under highway rules it is illegal for drivers to park on the side of a road where such markings are in place.

Proposed site at Station Road, Wyke.

However, visitors to the woods regularly ignore this rule, meaning traffic on the road needs to cross the lines on this blind bend to pass parked vehicles.

Bradford Council has recently proposed introducing double yellow lines on this stretch of road, arguing that this would make it clearer to drivers that parking here is prohibited.

The Council’s Bradford South Area Committee approved the new traffic order at a meeting last week.

There had been 11 objections to the order.

One said the double yellows would take parking away from residents. Another said the woods attracts visitors from across the area, and there would be no parking for them if double yellows were installed.

Another objected to any parking restrictions whatsoever outside the woods.