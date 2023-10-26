Drama as teams from two fire stations called to put out bus blaze in part of Halifax
Firefighters were called out to a bus blaze in Halifax yesterday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two crews – one from Halifax Fire Station and one from Illingworth Fire Station – were called to the bus on Keighley Road in Ovenden at 5.05pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was extinguished with no reports of any injuries.
"It is not currently believed to be suspicious.”
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.
For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/