Drivers face 26 weeks of travel disruption, road closures and diversions around Halifax

NGN said the ageing main has undergone several recent repairs, so has now been prioritised for urgent replacement with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The work will start on April 25 2022 and is expected to last for approximately 26 weeks, having been planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council.

Some traffic management measures will be put in place and work will begin on on Bank Bottom/ Charlestown Road, under temporary two-way traffic lights.

Charlestown Road, Halifax.

A road closure will also be introduced on Southowram Bank for approximately four weeks, the start date for which will be confirmed nearer the time.

Traffic will divert to Beacon Hill Road/ Godley Branch Road, with signs displayed for motorists and a full signed diversion put in place.

There will be a further closure on Godley Branch Road from May 28 for approximately two weeks with two-way traffic lights introduced on Beacon Hill Road.

After these sections have been completed, the project will move onto Charlestown Road, where work carried out under two-way and three-way lights through this section.

While majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

Chris Green, Business Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict guidelines for safe distance working, where possible, and following good hygiene practices as we continue to live with coronavirus.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”