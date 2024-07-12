Drivers face delays on this road in Halifax until next week as resurfacing works take place
A Halifax road will be closed to allow for carriageway resurfacing over the next week.
Free School Lane is closed between Skircoat Road and Heath Road junction to allow for the works.
Heath Road is also closed above The Gardens.
A notice for residents says the work will take place until July 16 and the closures will be in place between 9am and 5pm.
The road closure is to enable carriageway resurfacing works to take place.
Drivers are also being warned of raised ironworks, a temporary road surface and no road markings in the surrounding streets.
