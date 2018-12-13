Drivers face EIGHT miles of queues after accident on the M62 near Ripponden

Drivers face delays of well over an hour and a half on the M62 this morning after an accident closed two lanes between junction 22 to 23.

Highways England Yorkshire warned drivers of "severe delays" on the approach to the accident on the westbound carriageway.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The agency added: "Just under 8 miles of slow moving traffic is approaching the scene, so allow plenty of extra time for your journey this morning."

The AA said the accident involved a car and a van on the M62 affecting J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

Congestion is back to J24 (Ainley Top).