Drivers face five weeks of Hipperholme street closures and roadworks around notorious crossroads

Drivers face five weeks of road closures and traffic diversions starting from tomorrow around Hipperholme crossroads. e.

Northern Gas Networks will begin the work to replace an ageing gas main in Wakefield Road in Hipperholme on tomorrow (January 3) which is expected to be completed on February 9.

The major project is part of the company’s ongoing development of infrastructure in Calderdale to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

In order to complete the scheme, it will be necessary to introduce traffic management while the replacement work is taking place.

A road closure will be placed on Wakefield Road at the junction of Leeds Road from January 3 to January 20.

A signed diversion route will direct motorists to the A649 Wakefield Road, A641 Bradford Road, Whitehall Road East and the A58 Leeds Road, and vice versa.

The company’s customer care team have been speaking to local schools and businesses about the works, and will continue to update customers on progress throughout the project.

Chris Nevison, the business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project, contact 0800 0407766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk.