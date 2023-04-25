News you can trust since 1853
Drivers told to avoid route into Halifax where possible as four-way traffic lights cause delays in West Vale

Four-way traffic lights are causing delays for drivers.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

Yorkshire Water has apologised for traffic delays in West Vale whilst they work to fix operational issues in the area.

Temporary traffic lights are in place until it is safe to reopen the road fully. It is advised that road users avoid the area where possible.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Our teams are on site working to fix some operational issues on our water network in West Vale.

Temporary traffic lights in West ValeTemporary traffic lights in West Vale
"To ensure we can complete the work safely and as quickly as possible, we've had to set up several sets of temporary traffic lights in the area as our teams need to dig down to our pipework to complete repairs.

" We know this is not ideal and that this is a busy area for traffic, so we would advise road users to find an alternative route, if possible.

“To keep disruption to a minimum, we’ll be removing the temporary traffic lights as soon as we can this week but may have to return to finalise some parts of the repair.”

