Eight weeks of roadworks in Heptonstall and Hebden Bridge to carry out essential gas network upgrade

The ageing metal pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now, while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Monday, June 13, and is expected to last for eight weeks, having been planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council. The project has been planned to take place before the August summer holiday period, when visitor numbers to Heptonstall are at their peak.

To complete the project safely and to minimise the length of disruption as much as possible, NGN will be bringing in additional engineering teams to carry out work at several locations at the same time.

The roadworks will start next June

Due to the unique geography of the area, pioneering engineering techniques and specialist equipment will be used, to minimise impact on the environment.Teams will also be working hard to ensure the preservation of Heptonstall’s historic Yorkshire cobblestones during the works, and that all road and foothpath surfaces are returned as closely to their existing state as possible after the project is completed.

From Wednesday, June 15 and throughout the project, a customer hub will be open 10am -2pm every Wednesday at the Bowling Club, with a member of NGN’s Customer Care team available to talk to face-to-face.

Customer care officers are liaising with local businesses and schools on the works and provide ongoing updates as work progresses.

So engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, traffic management measures will in place throughout the eight-week scheme.

Because the work is being completed in phases, traffic management will be introduced in several locations between Heptonstall and Hebden Bridge at the same time.

Traffic management will be manned between the hours of 7am and 7pm every day, to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

NGN will share weekly updates on traffic management plans via a dedicated project webpage and on Twitter and Facebook.

In the first phase starting Monday 13 June, three-way temporary lights will be placed for one week on Heptonstall Road at the junction of Bankfoot.

A road closure will be introduced on Lee Wood Road for two weeks, with a diversion in place.

A second road closure will be placed on Oldgate for two weeks, from the junction of the A646 to the junction of The Buttress, with a signed diversion in place.

Access will be maintained for businesses and residents, and parking suspended for two weeks during this time.

All bus routes will be maintained and where roads are closed, diversions will be in place. NGN will provide further information regarding diversion routes ahead of their introduction.

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Heptonstall and Hebden Bridge.

“We fully appreciate the historical and cultural significance of Heptonstall village and to ensure any impact from our works is minimised as much as possible, will be taking extra care make sure its unique cobblestones are protected.

“We’re also bringing in extra resources and specialist machinery to get this work completed as safely and as quickly as we can, to reduce disruption for the community here.

“From the start of the project, our team will be available for residents to speak to Monday to Friday at our dedicated customer hub at the Social and Bowling Club, where we’ll be really happy to answer any questions or concerns.