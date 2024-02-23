Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking about the station delay and proposals to close Elland’s tip, Coun George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said residents in Elland deserved more from Calderdale Council.

The Courier revealed in January that the opening of Elland train station had been put back until 2026.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority – which is in charge of the project - says “a variety of factors” have caused the hold up.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward councillor George Robinson criticised the delay for Elland's new station

Speaking at the questions-to-cabinet section of a meeting of a meeting of Calderdale Council, Coun Robinson asked what was the reason for the “unacceptable” delay in realising Elland Rail Station and could a new completion date be provided.

He said: “Elland Rail Station’s initial completion date was 2020.

“The delay is, quire frankly, embarrassing.

“Residents in Elland need answers.”

Responding, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the council was working closely with West Yorkshire Combined Authority on the project which had arising issues to face, including new design work following changes made to safety standards after the initial ones were submitted.

Nevertheless, significant progress had been made, he said, including taking it to outline business case approval, planning approval, and approval from Network Rail for outline designs – all key milestones, he said.

“It’s really unfortunate there has been a slight delay but there are lots of pieces in place to allow the scheme to progress,” said Coun Patient.