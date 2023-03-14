Elland Railway Station gets planning go-ahead - here's when it could be built by
A railway station for Elland has been given planning approval.
Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker says Calderdale Council has given the plans for the new train station the go-ahead.
It could even be open in 2025.
"A major milestone has been achieved as Elland Rail Station has been granted planning permission by Calderdale Council’s planning services,” he said.
"In the upcoming weeks, the project will be going out to tender to procure the contractor for the next stage, as the station moves towards construction starting in 2024, and targeting an opening date in late 2025.”