News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Elland Railway Station gets planning go-ahead - here's when it could be built by

A railway station for Elland has been given planning approval.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:33 GMT- 1 min read

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker says Calderdale Council has given the plans for the new train station the go-ahead.

It could even be open in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A major milestone has been achieved as Elland Rail Station has been granted planning permission by Calderdale Council’s planning services,” he said.

How the station could look
How the station could look
How the station could look
Most Popular

"In the upcoming weeks, the project will be going out to tender to procure the contractor for the next stage, as the station moves towards construction starting in 2024, and targeting an opening date in late 2025.”

Read More
Three new options for Calderdale town centre update to be revealed after car par...
Calderdale CouncilCalder Valley