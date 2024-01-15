News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Elland Railway Station: New £25m train station for Calderdale town will be delayed until 2026 'because of a variety of factors'

Plans to bring a train station to Elland have been delayed.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Construction on the £25m project was expected to start last year, with a targeted opening date of 2025.

But West Yorkshire Combined Authority – which is in charge of the project - says “a variety of factors” mean the station has been delayed until late 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We remain committed to the Elland Railway Station project and work is progressing on the ground to deliver these improvements.

Most Popular
An artist's impression of the new stationAn artist's impression of the new station
An artist's impression of the new station

“The completion date for this scheme has been pushed back until late 2026 because of a variety of factors, including design changes and supply chain challenges.

“This project will improve accessibility and make it easier for people to travel around the region by boosting connectivity across Calderdale and beyond.”

Plans for the new station include pedestrian and cycleway bridges linking Elland and West Vale with the new facility."

Related topics:CalderdaleWest Vale