Plans to bring a train station to Elland have been delayed.

Construction on the £25m project was expected to start last year, with a targeted opening date of 2025.

But West Yorkshire Combined Authority – which is in charge of the project - says “a variety of factors” mean the station has been delayed until late 2026.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We remain committed to the Elland Railway Station project and work is progressing on the ground to deliver these improvements.

An artist's impression of the new station

“The completion date for this scheme has been pushed back until late 2026 because of a variety of factors, including design changes and supply chain challenges.

“This project will improve accessibility and make it easier for people to travel around the region by boosting connectivity across Calderdale and beyond.”