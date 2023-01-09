News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services: Road blocked near Shelf after crash at Calderdale roundabout

A main road through Calderdale has been shut after a crash.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police and firefighters have been called to the accident at the Brighouse and Denholme Gate road roundabout in Shelf today (Monday).

Police say the road will be blocked for some time and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with more details when we have them.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area
