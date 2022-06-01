Engineering work to take place over the Jubilee weekend on Northern network affecting Calderdale passengers

Northern is advising customers travelling over the Jubilee weekend to check before they travel and be flexible with their journeys as planned engineering work means there will be changes to services.

Essential engineering works are being delivered over the bank holiday weekend, severely impacting journeys across the Northern network, especially in the Manchester area.

Trains are expected to be very busy between Thursday 2 June and Sunday 5 June.

A Northern Rail train

Any routes involving Rochdale to Manchester Victoria will impact passengers going to Manchester from Halifax and the Calder Valley.

On Thursday buses replace trains between Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby, and Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge

On Friday buses replace trains between Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby, Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, Manchester Victoria and Salford Central, Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston), Chinley and Sheffield, Edale and Hope, Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster

Other service changes include Manchester Victoria to Chester via Warrington Bank Quay and peak-time services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria will not run.

All south Manchester services, including services to and from Manchester Piccadilly and to and from Manchester Airport will not run between 0001 and 0700. There will be limited replacement buses.

This is due to major work on the signalling system, which requires the signalling system to be turned off.

On buses replace trains between Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby, Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, Manchester Victoria and Salford Central, Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston).

In addition to the above buses running, the Manchester Victoria to Chester via Warrington Bank Quay and peak-time services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria will not run

On Sunday, buses replace trains between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster, Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, Manchester Victoria and Salford Central and Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston).

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and to keep people on the move.

“The engineering work taking place across our network will create a more reliable railway for everyone.