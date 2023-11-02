Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax Bus Station was one of three West Yorkshire schemes shortlisted for the Chartered Institute for Highways and Transportation Awards, Yorkshire & the Humber 2023.

The facility, which boasts a state of the art “green roof”, won in the “Environment and Sustainability” category at a ceremony in the Hilton Doubletree Hotel in Leeds. Along with Steeton and Silsden Rail Park & Ride, the facility was also nominated for the “Best large highways and transport project of the year” category.

Executive director of Transport for West Yorkshire Combined Authority Simon Warburton said: “This facility is getting the recognition it deserves – and it goes to show our region is serious about creating a greener environment for everyone.

The green roof at Halifax Bus Station

“I know how hard everybody has been working to not only create a world-class facility for the people of Halifax and beyond, but to make sure the environment is centre stage of the redevelopment.

“This will help us meet our ambitions to create a better-connected and greener West Yorkshire.”

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The modern, new Halifax Bus Station not only looks impressive, but it also has top quality climate credentials, with state-of-the-art environmentally friendly features contributing to our local and regional net zero carbon targets.

“It’s fantastic news that the building’s sustainability has been recognised by the Chartered Institute for Highways and Transportation.

“The transformation of the bus station will continue to bring real benefits for local people, with improved safety, comfort, connectivity and accessibility.

“It’s also contributing to the Council’s priorities for thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.”

Alongside improved facilities, safety measures and better access, the new Halifax Bus Station will enable passengers to switch between bus services more easily. It also features solar panels, cycle parking, a new “green roof” covered in bee-friendly plants and more green space for people to enjoy.

The £20.5 million refurbishment to Halifax Bus Station is being delivered in partnership Calderdale Council, and is due to fully re-open early next year.

Our £7 million Steeton and Silsden Rail Park & Ride scheme was created in partnership with Northern Trains Ltd and Bradford Metropolitan District Council, and will make it easier for more people to travel by train from the northwest of the region.