Everything we know about the ambitious Brighouse road scheme plans that include a new bridge and traffic light system

Artist impression of Brighouse road improvements

Working closely with the neighbouring authorities of Kirklees and Bradford, and with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the Council is developing a series of improvements to the A641.

The Council has said there are a number of transport related issues in this area. These include congestion (especially around Brighouse), unreliable journey times, poor air quality, low quality public realm and the lack of safe and attractive facilities for people walking, wheeling (wheelchairs, scooters, pushchairs and mobility aids) or cycling.

Working with partners, building on existing knowledge and using feedback from a Commonplace engagement which took place in February 2021, an ambitious series of improvement schemes have been identified in and around Brighouse and along the A641 to address these challenges.

Between February 19 and March 18 2021, an initial period of engagement took place via the A641 Commonplace site, receiving more than 2,000 contributions. The purpose of this was to build on earlier engagement and consultations to better understand what’s important to you, how you feel about the area and why, and what you think could be done to make things better.

What is being proposed

The roundabout outside Tesco will be replaced with a signalised junction. This will see crossing distances reduced and safety for walking, wheelling and cycling increased.

The underpass going beneath the Ludnescheid Link will be replaced with a new street level crossing that connects the town centre with the cycle network on Bradford Road, providing a safer and more accessible route for those walking, wheeling and cycling.

The Roundabout by the Wilko's store will be replaced with a signalised junction.

One of the biggest projects will be the creation of a new bridge over the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal. The new structure will link Bridge Road and Owler Ings Road.

Brigate and Anchor Bridge will be made into a one way system and the existing A643 will be severed at this point with a public plaza being built across it.