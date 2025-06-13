Fallen tree blocks major route between Elland and Brighouse this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST

A fallen tree has blocked a major route in and out of Brighouse this morning (Friday).

The A6025 Elland Road is closed both sides just before Brookfoot.

There are currently people on the scene working to clear the fallen tree.

There are reports that Park Road has been closed from the railway bridge by Exley Lane.

