Fears over gritting lorry driver shortage in Calderdale ahead of winter

Gritting in Calderdale

But a senior council Cabinet member says the authority is ready to handle what the weather may bring.

Conservative group leader Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn) said the council needs to do more to prepare for the winter period, arguing there is an HGV driver shortage, and the planned salt barn at Ainley Top has not yet been built.

He claims “potential disaster awaits” and says the council needs to take the initiative now.

Coun Leigh says: “I am worried and alarmed at the Labour-run council’s preparation for the winter period.

“We are into October and have heard very little on what contingencies are in place for the coming months.

“We are in the middle of a national HGV driver shortage and I am concerned that Calderdale will not be able to maintain the roads to a safe standard.

“It will not be long before the weather turns and without proper gritting, Calderdale’s roads could come to a standstill.

“We are calling on the council to get a grip of its HGV driver shortages- there are no signs that the council is seeking to address this problem.

“For example, the council needs to reach out to the farming community in Calderdale, which possesses an array of suitable vehicles to carry out the gritting.

“Many farmers have extensive experience when it comes to gritting, because they had contracts to carry out this service, before they were dropped some years ago.

“Whatever happens, we urge the council, not to wait until the snow and ice arrives – only to then complain that they don’t have the resources.

“Now is the time for action.”

But Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the council had planned well in advance for winter.

“The council’s winter service runs from October to April each year.

“During this period conditions are monitored 24 hours a day and decisions made on gritting and when required, clearing snow and stocking salt bins.

“We plan well in advance for the winter period and this includes agreeing staffing requirements and rota arrangements to ensure we’re ready for any spells of bad weather,” she said.

Coun Lynn said local farmers comprised most of the driving team ready to respond.