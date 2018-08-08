Find out more about improvements to railway stations

Commuters are being invited to find out more about improvements to two railway stations in the Calder Valley as part of the Great North Rail Project.

Network Rail and Northern are carrying out platform extensions at Sowerby Bridge (pictured) and Mytholmroyd railway stations to accommodate for newer and longer trains which will call at the station.

Network Rail is holding two public drop-in sessions, one for each station, where residents can find out more about the work. These will take place on:

· Monday, 13 August at St Paul’s Methodist Church, Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2EQ from 4.30pm – 7pm

· Wednesday, 15 August at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd, HX7 5AF from 4.30pm - 7pm

Anyone who can’t make the event but wants to learn more can call the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41.