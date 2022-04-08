Fines to be issued to irresponsible drivers abusing disabled parking bays at Calderdale leisure centres

Disabled parking bays at Todmorden and Brighouse sports centres are frequently being used by cars that are not displaying blue badges the Council has said.

Sports centre staff have been continually reminding customers of the appropriate use of disabled parking bays and double yellow lines, but unfortunately the issue has continued.

The Council is now taking action to enforce the correct use of disabled parking bays and double yellow lines in both Todmorden and Brighouse sports centre car parks.

Brighouse sports centre

Sarah Richardson, Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, said: “Our sports and leisure centres are welcoming places for all our diverse residents, and we are committed to ensuring inclusive facilities for everyone.

“We are improving the use of our car parks at Todmorden and Brighouse sports centres to ensure our continued support for disabled customers who have raised concerns about people misusing the disabled parking bays.

“We’re introducing changes that can be enforced, but no parking fees, to ensure we send a clear message that we take accessibility very seriously. Of course, we would prefer not to take enforcement action and hope this will be kept to a minimum, so as always we’re appealing to the kindness of our communities to do the right thing.”

No parking charges are being introduced, but new, enforceable terms and conditions, which are standard across all Council car parks, will soon apply and fines will be issued for non-compliance:

Parking in disabled bays is for blue badge holders only and a blue badge must be displayed in the parked vehicle

All parking must be in a marked bay – no parking will be permitted on the double yellow lines

There is a weight limit for parked vehicles of three tonnes

The Council is also in the process of refreshing the bay markings and lines in the car parks to ensure all restrictions and bays are clear, including the disabled parking spaces.

New signage will also be installed to ensure that the parking restrictions are clear. Staff will continue to advise customers of the requirements.