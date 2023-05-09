First and Metro confirm delays to services between Halifax and Bradford due to ongoing roadworks at Stump Cross
Ongoing roadworks at Stump Cross and Northowram are causing delays this evening (Tuesday) to First buses and commuters.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th May 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
First West Yorkshire and Metro Travel News have reported on their social media accounts that the 681 service - which connects Halifax and Bradford - is experiencing delays “of up to 40 minutes” this tea-time.
This is due to the temporary traffic lights and roadworks at Stump Cross and Northowram.
First West Yorkshire added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”