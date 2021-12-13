First Bus introduces new fares structure across West Yorkshire

The TOTO contactless system allows customers flexibility on the fare paid.

It charges for a single journey and customers who make several bus trips each day on First West Yorkshire services will pay a maximum £5.20 on the first day which then continues to reduce the more they travel during a week.

To use TOTO a person uses their contactless card or mobile at the ticket machine next to the driver but must ‘tap’ again on the new special card reader device when leaving the bus.

Martin Hirst, Commercial Director of First West Yorkshire

Martin Hirst, Commercial Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “This is a fundamental change to our fares which brings benefits to the hundreds of thousands of people who travel with us across West Yorkshire every week.

“Our customers want a more personalised approach, with a cost related to paying for what they use, and a pricing system designed around their journey not operational processes, which has been the traditional approach to fares planning.”

Payment technology has been installed on First West Yorkshire’s fleet of close to 900 buses with investment of £850,000 in creating ‘London-style’ Tap on Tap off ticketing across the region.

“The introduction of Tap On Tap Off is another important step in simplifying journeys and will pave the way to an all-operator integrated system in the future,” added Martin Hirst.

All the changes begin across the region on Monday December 13

New tickets for changing travel needs

Among five new ticket types is a discounted Return with prices starting at £2.50 for customers who make a simple journey to a destination and back.

Single tickets, which account for 60 per cent of all sales, have been simplified to four lower prices beginning at £1.40. The maximum price for the longest journeys will be £2.90, a reduction of 17 per cent on the existing fare.

Changes in commuting and hybrid working have been responded to with the creation of Flexi tickets with 3-day and 5-day options for people to plan their travel Monday-Friday or over a full week and a 13-day ticket allowing trips to be spread over a month.

Full details of the new fares and TOTO payment can be found by visiting https://www.firstbus.co.uk/ and selecting a town or city.