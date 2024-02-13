Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The existing 503 service will be replaced by a new 501 service to serve Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a 15-minute frequency. There will also be additional early and late journeys.

Halifax and Huddersfield will also be linked by an X1 service via Elland and Ainley Top.

Kayleigh Ingham, commercial director of First West Yorkshire, said: “We are pleased to introduce these service improvements to support customers in Calderdale and Kirklees and those making trips to hospital appointments.

Operations manager Craig Turner with driver Katharina Vanderstock with the 501 service connecting Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. The new service will be launched on Sunday, February 18

“There will be a revised 501 service together with a new X1 express, both operating to provide eight buses an hour between Halifax and Huddersfield.

"Later evening journeys are also being added to a number of other services, together with timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability.

“We work closely with the Combined Authority to review the network and these latest enhancements have been achieved through our strong partnership.”

Other service changes include a new 543 service which will replace the Halifax Bus Station – Siddal section of the 541 and 542 route.

Service 548 will be increased to operate every 30 minutes between Halifax and Rastrick during the daytime Monday-Saturday, combining with service 549 to operate a 15-minute service between Rastrick, Brighouse and Halifax.

Service 576 between Halifax, Queensbury and Bradford will have later evening journeys, with the last bus from Halifax at 10.50pm and from Bradford at 11.30pm.

Services 590, 591 and 592 between Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Rochdale/Burnley will have peak time frequency every 15 minutes between Halifax and Todmorden, and every 20 minutes between Monday and Friday (off-peak) and Saturday daytime, with two buses an hour continuing to Burnley and one bus per hour running through to Rochdale.

The changes have been developed in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

First Bus said the changes were part of a series of improvements to connectivity across Calderdale and Kirklees.