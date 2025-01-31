Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planned bus driver strike that could have hit Calderdale routes has been called off.

First Bus says the industrial action planned from Monday at its Huddersfield depot has been suspended.

Union Unite will now hold a ballot of drivers on a new pay offer.

The Courier reported earlier this week that around 170 First drivers from the Huddersfield depot intended to take industrial action from Monday, February 3 until Sunday, February 16, and from Monday, February 24 until Sunday, March 9.

The Calderdale services likely to have been hit were the 537 and 549 routes, as these are understood to be be run from the Huddersfield depot.

The strike was over pay, with the union claiming drivers in Huddersfield are underpaid compared with their peers across other parts of West Yorkshire.

The new proposed package includes staged pay increases for drivers and lump sum payments up to £1,400 or more, dated back to September 2024, says First.

The company says it will bring the hourly rate for drivers in Huddersfield to £15.35 (£13.89 for new starters) from April 2025, and aligns with other depots of a similar size and scale.