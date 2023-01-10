Flooding causes train services between Halifax and Bradford Interchange to be cancelled
Train services between Halifax and Bradford have been cancelled due to flooding.
Heavy rain today (Tuesday) on the railway between Halifax and Bradford Interchange means the line towards Leeds is blocked.Northern says train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted via Brighouse and that disruption is expected until 4pm.Services in the opposite direction are able to run although will have to do so at reduced speed.Services on the following routes towards Leeds are affected:Blackpool North to YorkChester to LeedsManchester Victoria to Leeds
Where possible these services will divert via Brighouse. Halifax, Low Moor, Bradford Interchange, New Pudsey, and Bramley will not be served.
Services on the Halifax to Hull route will be affected in both directions.
Services that run via Brighouse are not affected.
Passengers for Halifax, Low Moor, Bradford Interchange, New Pudsey, and Bramley are advised to travel on services into Leeds where they can change for services in the opposite direction. When doing so, journey times will be significantly extended.