Flooding causes train services between Halifax and Bradford Interchange to be cancelled

Heavy rain today (Tuesday) on the railway between Halifax and Bradford Interchange means the line towards Leeds is blocked.Northern says train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted via Brighouse and that disruption is expected until 4pm.Services in the opposite direction are able to run although will have to do so at reduced speed.Services on the following routes towards Leeds are affected:Blackpool North to YorkChester to LeedsManchester Victoria to Leeds