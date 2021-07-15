Four weeks of street closures and roadworks begin in Halifax

NGN has said the ageing main has undergone several recent emergency repairs, so has now been prioritised for urgent replacement.

The metal pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers.

The work will start today and is expected to last for approximately four weeks.

Roadworks will begin in Hanson Lane today

Chris Green, Business Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict Government guidelines for safe distance working and observing health and safety guidance during the current coronavirus outbreak in England.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Work will begin at the junction of Pellon Lane and Hanson Lane. There will be a road closure in place at the junction for approximately 10 days.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will also be introduced at the junction of Hope Street and Hanson Lane, which will remain in place for the rest of the project.

It’s expected the traffic management will impact journey times so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel.