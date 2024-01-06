Frustrated Calderdale councillor asks 'can we fine utility firms if roadworks overrun?'

An exasperated councillor has been asking if utility firms can be fined if roadworks take longer than expected on Calderdale’s roads.

To some extent, councils are at the mercy of utility companies when it comes to roadworks, councillors were told.

Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) had asked cabinet members what the council could do to address scenarios where roadworks were put in place and were still there months later, sometimes with no work being undertaken.

He cited recent instances at Ryburn and Barkisland of the sort people throughout Calderdale found frustrating.

Coun Robert Thornber

“What powers could the council use to speed these roadworks up and perhaps have a more detailed time schedule for utility companies, because some of these are dragging on for months,” he said.

“We’ve even had a situation in Ryburn on Ripponden Bank where they turned up one Friday afternoon, put some temporary lights on and then by Monday morning – after they had caused chaos at the weekend – no work took place.

“Can we start looking to what powers we can use and get detailed time schedules?

“It would be lovely if we could then actually fine them if they went over.

Coun Thornber acknowledged there were times and circumstances when closures had to take place for work.

He wondered if a by-law could be created to tackle the issue.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said she shared the frustrations.

Utilities do have to obtain permits from the council for some work but local authorities were limited in what they could do, she said.

When roadworks were put up and nothing happened it was “absolutely infuriating”, she added.

“I don’t think we have the powers to fine the utility companies.

“Unfortunately we are to some extent at the mercy of the utilities,” she said.

The council did talk to firms, for example talks were ongoing with Yorkshire Water about incidents where a certain number of bursts might mean talking about real, comprehensive infrastructure work being needed, said Coun Lynn.