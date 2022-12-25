Fundraising: Cold weather didn't dull spirits at carols at Hebden Bridge station
Since their formation in 2007, The Friends of Hebden Bridge Station have been singing carols at the station and since 2009, they have raised well over £1000 for The Railway Children Charity.
By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
This month, £73.25 was donated by travellers to the small band of volunteer musicians and singers who turned out in the cold weather.
The Deputy Mayor of Hebden Royd, Councillor Bernice Hayes, joined the singers. The Coffee Station café opened for the occasion and mulled wine was available.