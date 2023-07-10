Girl still critically ill after being hit by car in Halifax - arrested driver released on bail

As reported by the Courier, she was crossing with an adult at a pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street near the junction with Park Road when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa on Saturday morning.

The 53-year-old man who was driving the car and who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on bail.

A PCSO on patrol came across the incident at 11.09am on Saturday.

The road was shut while investigations took place and an air ambulance was seen landing in nearby People’s Park.