News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Girl still critically ill after being hit by car in Halifax - arrested driver released on bail

A nine-year-old girl rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Halifax is still critically ill, say police.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

As reported by the Courier, she was crossing with an adult at a pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street near the junction with Park Road when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa on Saturday morning.

The 53-year-old man who was driving the car and who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PCSO on patrol came across the incident at 11.09am on Saturday.

The road was shut while police investigatedThe road was shut while police investigated
The road was shut while police investigated
Most Popular

The road was shut while investigations took place and an air ambulance was seen landing in nearby People’s Park.

Anyone who saw what happened or the movements of the car in the time leading up to the collision – particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage - is asked to contact roads policing officers via 101, quoting log 715 of July 8 or reference 132302379650.

Read More
Accident in Halifax today: Nine-year-old girl in critical condition after being ...
Related topics:HalifaxPCSO