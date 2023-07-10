Girl still critically ill after being hit by car in Halifax - arrested driver released on bail
As reported by the Courier, she was crossing with an adult at a pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street near the junction with Park Road when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa on Saturday morning.
The 53-year-old man who was driving the car and who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
A PCSO on patrol came across the incident at 11.09am on Saturday.
The road was shut while investigations took place and an air ambulance was seen landing in nearby People’s Park.
Anyone who saw what happened or the movements of the car in the time leading up to the collision – particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage - is asked to contact roads policing officers via 101, quoting log 715 of July 8 or reference 132302379650.