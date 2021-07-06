Grand Central journeys go digital with launch of revolutionary service

Journey Central will offer rail travellers a range of services in one integrated platform which they can access through smart phones, tablets or laptops, without the need for downloads or

passwords.

Developed in conjunction with journey tech specialists Whoosh, the portal provides real-time journey information and enables passengers to have refreshments delivered to their seat – a

New technology on Grand Central trains

system pioneered by contactless ordering developers Ordamo.

Grand Central’s Commercial Customer Policy Director, Louise Blyth said: “We’re really excited about the launch of Journey Central because it’s technology is only just starting to appear for passengers and it’s great that Grand Central is at the forefront.

“Passengers don’t have the hassle of downloading apps or creating passwords, they just scan a QR code at their seat and have instant access to the very latest journey information, entertainment and at-seat hospitality, all through their own device.”

Grand Central operates West Riding services between Bradford Interchange, Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield, Wakefield Kirkgate, Pontefract Monkhill, Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

Explaining some of the key functions of the system Edmund Caldecott, MD of Whoosh said: “From our roots in developing award-winning, at-seat entertainment, we recognised Grand

Central’s desire to provide its passengers with continually-updated information.

“Working with Grand Central to deliver a digital platform that met the needs of its passengers, this dashboard is packed with service, station, catering, weather, entertainment and onward journey information for passengers to have all they need in one portal.”

The launch of the service marks a significant milestone in Grand Central’s recovery after months of hibernation during the worst of lockdown over the past year.

Ordamo Chief Executive, Rupert Gutteridge added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Ordamo to be working with Whoosh to deliver a solution that will revolutionise the customer journey and make rail travel even more desirable.

“Journey Central means rail passengers will experience an enhanced level of service. This type of on-demand ease is the new normal: on-the-move customers can spend less time