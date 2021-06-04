Green Lamborghini supercar driver on way to Halifax wedding pulled over by police
A Lamborghini supercar driver was pulled over by police in West Yorkshire on Sunday.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 7:05 am
The driver was stopped for using his phone on Ingleby Road, Bradford by officers.
Police said the driver was on his way to a wedding in Halifax.
A tweet from Steerside Enforcement Team - police officers covering Bradford District dealing with anti-social & criminal use of the roads - said: "Driver stopped for mobile phone use on Ingleby Road @WYP_BradfordW whilst on route to wedding in Halifax yesterday."
The driver was dealt with by means of Traffic Offence Report, police said.