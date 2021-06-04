Green Lamborghini supercar driver on way to Halifax wedding pulled over by police

The driver was stopped for using his phone on Ingleby Road, Bradford by officers.

Police said the driver was on his way to a wedding in Halifax.

A tweet from Steerside Enforcement Team - police officers covering Bradford District dealing with anti-social & criminal use of the roads - said: "Driver stopped for mobile phone use on Ingleby Road @WYP_BradfordW whilst on route to wedding in Halifax yesterday."

The driver was stopped for using his phone on Ingelby Road, Bradford by officers.