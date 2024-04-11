Greetland accident: Cyclist seriously hurt and police tape off road after crash in Calderdale village today
A cyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing in a Calderdale village today.
Police were called to Stainland Road in Greetland just after 10am to reports of a cyclist coming off their bike.
They said no other vehicles are understood to have been involved.
The cyclist’s injuries have been described by police as “serious by not life-threatening”.
The road was shut while officers dealt with the accident but is now open.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.