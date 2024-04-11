Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Stainland Road in Greetland just after 10am to reports of a cyclist coming off their bike.

They said no other vehicles are understood to have been involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cyclist’s injuries have been described by police as “serious by not life-threatening”.

The accident happened in Greetland earlier this morning

The road was shut while officers dealt with the accident but is now open.