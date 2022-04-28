Ground surveys to begin to help improve traffic plans through Brighouse

The A641 is a key route through Brighouse and connects Huddersfield and Bradford; on an average day it carries around 38,000 vehicles.

A number of transport related issues are currently experienced on the road, including traffic congestion, poor air quality and a lack of facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, said: “The A641 improvement scheme looks to address significant issues on this busy road, allowing for improved transport connections, reduced congestion and better facilities for people to make active choices for local journeys.

Road improvements planned for Brighouse. A641 Huddersfield Road into Brighouse

“An awful lot of work goes in to developing these schemes to ensure they fully meet their objectives and that the technical aspects of the work are accurate and achievable. The ground work taking place in and around Brighouse will help inform detailed designs for the scheme, which will then be subject to public consultation before progressing further.”

Calderdale Council is working with Bradford and Kirklees councils, and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on plans to improve the flow of traffic and provide safe, convenient and enhanced access for all transport modes through Brighouse town centre and along the A641.

This includes junction improvements, new cycleways and green space and other new transport measures to better connect communities.

To help inform development of this work, a number of streets around Brighouse and the wider A641 corridor are being scanned using specialist equipment which can investigate what services are underground and also the condition of the ground.

The works will start from early May and are due to take approximately four to five weeks. There will be minimal disruption throughout the works, and they are being timed to reduce any inconvenience for traffic, pedestrians, and local residents.

Once complete, the results of the ground scans will be analysed and will support the development of technical designs for the scheme.

Following the development of designs further public consultation will be carried out, the results of which will be considered in the preparation of the final business case before being submitted to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The A641 improvement scheme is being delivered by Calderdale Council in partnership with Kirklees and Bradford councils. The scheme is being funded through the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Government’s City Region Growth Deal. It will also receive development money from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund.